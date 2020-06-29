Skycoin (SKY) One Day Volume Hits $296,379.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Skycoin has a market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $296,379.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00005291 BTC on exchanges including Iquant, Cryptopia, C2CX and ChaoEX. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.01740418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00168959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00050139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00110226 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Iquant, C2CX, ChaoEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

