SPINDLE (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $10.39 and $24.43. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $337,590.76 and approximately $528.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00744296 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.51 or 0.02636185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00027273 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00021096 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004687 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00190659 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00157061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $13.77, $20.33, $51.55, $18.94, $32.15, $7.50, $10.39, $24.43, $50.98 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.