SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One SRCOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. SRCOIN has a market cap of $72,541.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.01745197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00169112 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110219 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN was first traded on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN . The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

