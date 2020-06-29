Stakenet Tops 1-Day Volume of $724,565.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 61% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 110.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and $724,565.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00744664 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00021004 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00187863 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 107,474,999 coins and its circulating supply is 102,943,141 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

