Starbase Price Hits $0.0029 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last week, Starbase has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market cap of $551,018.14 and $8,127.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.60 or 0.05005219 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002872 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031436 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.