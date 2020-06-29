Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0225 on Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Status has a market capitalization of $78.00 million and $14.00 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, ZB.COM and Gatecoin. During the last week, Status has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.01749616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169449 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110429 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kucoin, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, GOPAX, ZB.COM, Upbit, Ovis, DEx.top, Koinex, IDEX, Cobinhood, IDCM, ChaoEX, Bithumb, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, BigONE, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Poloniex, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, Neraex, Bittrex, Liqui, Huobi, ABCC, DDEX, IDAX, Tidex, Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

