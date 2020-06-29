Steem (STEEM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.89 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, Poloniex and Huobi. In the last week, Steem has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $75.06 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,118.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.39 or 0.02438918 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00634415 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000673 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000435 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 388,219,662 coins and its circulating supply is 371,245,568 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Bithumb, Upbit, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance, RuDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

