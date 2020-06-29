Storj Market Cap Hits $25.04 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001690 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Liquid and Ethfinex. Storj has a total market capitalization of $25.04 million and $88.04 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 64.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.01740418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00168959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00050139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00110226 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,762,727 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, IDAX, CoinTiger, Radar Relay, Binance, IDEX, Ethfinex, Liqui, Poloniex, Liquid, Huobi, ABCC, Livecoin, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

