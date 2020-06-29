Stratis (STRAT) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $45.06 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00004949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Binance, Trade By Trade and Poloniex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008384 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000467 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000611 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00040823 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,856,191 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Binance, Bithumb, Trade By Trade, Coinrail, Cryptomate, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Crex24, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Upbit, Poloniex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

