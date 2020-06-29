Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Cap of $31.66 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0468 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $31.66 million and approximately $646,748.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.53 or 0.04949128 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031487 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012176 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 676,944,835 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.