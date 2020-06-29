Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $1,513.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Binance, BiteBTC and OKEx. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.26 or 0.01745164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00169503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00110274 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Tidex, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Binance, COSS and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

