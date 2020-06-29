Super Zero Protocol Price Tops $0.12 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $33.69 million and $3.73 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.02476261 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 643,243,570 coins and its circulating supply is 271,226,336 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

