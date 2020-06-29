sUSD (SUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $20.77 million and $24,650.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.01747555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169465 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110167 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 20,795,159 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

