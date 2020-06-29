Swing (SWING) Tops One Day Volume of $89.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Swing has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $130,331.72 and approximately $89.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Swing

Swing (CRYPTO:SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,664,127 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

