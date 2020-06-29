Switch Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $491,186.00 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Switch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0936 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Switch has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. Switch has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $491,186.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00106531 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00325647 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011334 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016444 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011856 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,146,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,337,016 tokens. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

