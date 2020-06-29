Syscoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $469,445.00 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, YoBit, Bittylicious and Livecoin. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $17.53 million and approximately $469,445.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00451251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000714 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003454 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 588,599,661 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Bittylicious, YoBit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

