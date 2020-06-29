Terra Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.04 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $80.08 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002286 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, GDAC and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.01740418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00168959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00050139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00110226 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra’s total supply is 996,435,248 coins and its circulating supply is 384,784,232 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

