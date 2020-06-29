Tether Price Up 0% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010965 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, QBTC, DigiFinex and Iquant. Tether has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and approximately $17.67 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.01749616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169449 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,479,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,187,991,663 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Bibox, Gate.io, C2CX, ABCC, Upbit, Cobinhood, CoinBene, UEX, HitBTC, Exmo, LBank, B2BX, CoinTiger, BitMart, FCoin, Liqui, IDCM, Poloniex, Kucoin, QBTC, Trade By Trade, Binance, Bit-Z, BTC-Alpha, Huobi, Kryptono, OKEx, DragonEX, EXX, Iquant, Bittrex, ChaoEX, DigiFinex, IDAX, BitForex, Sistemkoin, CoinEx, BtcTurk, Instant Bitex, OOOBTC, TOPBTC, BigONE, ZB.COM, Coinut, MBAex, Kraken and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

