The Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and AirSwap. The Voyager Token has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Livecoin, AirSwap, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Binance, CoinExchange, Radar Relay and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

