Theta Fuel Hits One Day Volume of $4.66 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $32.43 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006498 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.