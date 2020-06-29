TOP Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, TOP has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and $344,399.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.01741637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00169326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110252 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,119,429,434 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.