Traceability Chain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $3.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00106295 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00326061 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011350 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000528 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Earneo (SNPC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000085 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016467 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,795,287 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.