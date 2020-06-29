TRON Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $545.19 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Fatbtc, Liqui and Allcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.50 or 0.01747214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00050403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00110389 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official website is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Exmo, IDCM, Hotbit, RightBTC, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, LATOKEN, DigiFinex, Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX, Indodax, OEX, YoBit, Huobi, Bit-Z, Tidex, OKEx, DragonEX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitfinex, OTCBTC, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, BitFlip, Stocks.Exchange, CoinFalcon, Koinex, LBank, Coinnest, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Kryptono, Exrates, Coindeal, Bibox, CoinEgg, Zebpay, Liqui, CoinBene, Upbit, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Coinrail, IDAX, Cryptomate, Mercatox, Binance, Rfinex, LiteBit.eu, Neraex, Allcoin, Bithumb, Braziliex, Kucoin, HitBTC, Ovis, Tokenomy, CoinEx, Gate.io, BitForex, Cobinhood, CoinTiger and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.