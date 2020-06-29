TrueChain Price Tops $0.26 (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $20.48 million and $19.06 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002808 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene, HitBTC and ZB.COM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.15 or 0.04910688 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00055584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031489 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012216 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, DragonEX, Bithumb, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.