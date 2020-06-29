TTC Hits Market Cap of $9.97 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, Bibox and IDEX. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $9.97 million and $206,917.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.60 or 0.05005219 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002872 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031436 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011954 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 887,872,718 coins and its circulating supply is 430,847,563 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bibox, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

