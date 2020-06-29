Ubex (UBEX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, BitForex and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $831,622.56 and $185,329.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00015456 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,991,086,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,176,495,353 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BitForex, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, LBank, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

