UGAS Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $345,627.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.12 or 0.04974416 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031402 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011985 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

