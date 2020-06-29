Ultragate (ULG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $52,989.00

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded down 28.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Ultragate has a total market cap of $42,685.92 and approximately $52,989.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultragate has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00461534 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026726 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00060861 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 325.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009962 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006852 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002918 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 9,021,504 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.