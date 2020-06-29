Unification 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $205,573.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Unification has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unification token can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, IDEX and BitForex. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $205,573.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.01749616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00169449 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110429 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

