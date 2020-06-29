UNUS SED LEO Trading Up 7.1% This Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $16.54 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00013681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00452654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000713 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003447 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000453 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

