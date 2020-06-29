USDJ Reaches Market Cap of $4.30 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. USDJ has a market cap of $4.30 million and $105,861.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010997 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.01745197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00169112 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00050312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110219 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 4,291,626 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

