USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $600,488.66 and $1,140.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002252 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,655 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

