Verge Market Capitalization Hits $107.97 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Gate.io. Verge has a market cap of $107.97 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00453104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000714 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003442 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000454 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,311,352,343 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, CoinExchange, Upbit, YoBit, TradeOgre, Crex24, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Graviex, HitBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

