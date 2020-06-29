Veritaseum Hits Market Capitalization of $9.15 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00046675 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Tokenomy and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Veritaseum has a total market cap of $9.15 million and $603.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.52 or 0.01748517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00169538 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00110500 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

