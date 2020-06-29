VideoCoin (VID) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $12.18 million and $379,007.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, KuCoin and Beaxy. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001422 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000154 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,641,633 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

