VIDY (VIDY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.33 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, MXC, Hotbit and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.53 or 0.04949128 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002907 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031487 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012176 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,222,083,206 tokens. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bithumb Global, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

