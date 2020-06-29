VULCANO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $131.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 102.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One VULCANO coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. VULCANO has a market cap of $88,002.05 and approximately $131.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VULCANO has traded up 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO (VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin . VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

