Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003669 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, COSS, Kucoin and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $23.31 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.02470220 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00063239 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,652,267 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bithumb, Huobi, Coinnest, Cobinhood, COSS, Binance, Kucoin, Allbit, OKEx, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

