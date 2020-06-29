Waves Reaches Market Cap of $116.61 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Waves has a market capitalization of $116.61 million and approximately $24.69 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00012497 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui and Kuna. During the last week, Waves has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005093 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,326,650 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, COSS, YoBit, Upbit, Exmo, Gate.io, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Coinrail, Livecoin, Coinbe, Tidex, Bittrex, Huobi, BCEX, OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Bitbns and Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

