WAX (WAXP) Trading 12.9% Lower This Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, C2CX, Kyber Network and HitBTC. WAX has a total market capitalization of $58.68 million and $2.23 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.01747555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169465 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00110167 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,674,058,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,279,162 tokens. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Kyber Network, C2CX, Radar Relay, Tidex, HitBTC, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bithumb, IDEX, Bittrex, Bibox, Huobi, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

