XRP (XRP) Trading Down 4% This Week

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. XRP has a market cap of $7.95 billion and $1.12 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Bittrex, Tripe Dice Exchange and LakeBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $160.54 or 0.01751336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00169407 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00050485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00110615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,932,726 coins and its circulating supply is 44,257,803,618 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Sistemkoin, Exmo, BtcTurk, B2BX, Liquid, Huobi, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, DragonEX, Zebpay, Gate.io, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bitlish, Bithumb, Independent Reserve, Korbit, Koineks, Kraken, ABCC, GOPAX, Cryptohub, Bits Blockchain, Gatehub, BTC Trade UA, CEX.IO, Binance, BitMarket, Poloniex, Cryptomate, WazirX, BTC Markets, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coindeal, CoinEgg, MBAex, Altcoin Trader, Kuna, FCoin, Coinhub, Ripple China, CoinFalcon, OpenLedger DEX, OKEx, Braziliex, BCEX, Bitfinex, RippleFox, Covesting, Bitsane, Coinsuper, Coinrail, Fatbtc, Indodax, HitBTC, Coinsquare, Bitbank, Bitstamp, Bitbns, Stellarport, C2CX, Koinex, Exrates, Coinbe, Bitso, Tripe Dice Exchange, BX Thailand, BitFlip, Coinone, Instant Bitex, BitBay, Bitinka, DigiFinex, Upbit, ZB.COM, Bittrex, OTCBTC, LakeBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

