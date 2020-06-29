Xuez Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,457.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. Xuez has a market cap of $49,877.22 and $26,457.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Xuez has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Xuez’s total supply is 4,694,156 coins and its circulating supply is 3,727,722 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Xuez Coin Trading

Xuez can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

