Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.13. Gulfport Energy reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 123.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gulfport Energy.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 168.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $246.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.38 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPOR shares. Piper Sandler cut Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 93,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 531,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GPOR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,657,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,860. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $155.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.