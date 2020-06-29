Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Post Earnings of -$3.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.43) and the lowest is ($4.98). Hawaiian reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 412.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of ($7.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.46) to ($4.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $559.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.50 million. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $621.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 193,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hawaiian by 68.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 28.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

