Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.73 Million

Brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report sales of $226.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.00 million and the lowest is $183.92 million. Zumiez reported sales of $228.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year sales of $970.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $909.24 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 413,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $659.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45.

In other Zumiez news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $123,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zumiez by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 75,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zumiez by 347.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 18.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 52,221 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,422 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 373,325 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 182,658 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

