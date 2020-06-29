Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.63. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $149,738.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,564.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS traded up $3.62 on Friday, reaching $45.22. 1,540,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.67. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.80.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

