Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.19. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTX. Cfra lowered their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after buying an additional 58,391 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gentex by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,071 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,143,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,593. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

