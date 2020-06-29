Zacks: ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Given $7.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. ConturaEnergyInc .’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($2.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ConturaEnergyInc . an industry rank of 234 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley lowered ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CTRA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. 1,981,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,758. ConturaEnergyInc . has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $1.28. The company had revenue of $470.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 99,060 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 26.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ConturaEnergyInc . by 115.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

