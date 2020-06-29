ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Volume Tops $5,672.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001665 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $5,672.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00574900 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00117936 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00075111 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000763 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.