Zcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.50 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $44.50 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.27 or 0.00046752 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,126.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.37 or 0.02469486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.02430624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00451251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00694204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00063302 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00574322 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,429,191 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

